Houston police are on the scene after one person was killed while trying to cross the Southwest Freeway on Wednesday night.

Details are limited, but we're told the incident occurred on Southwest Freeway at Westpark around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said a person tried to cross the freeway and was struck.

All lanes southbound before Westpark are shut down while authorities investigate.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.