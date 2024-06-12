A man was taken to the emergency room after being trapped in a southwest Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department

On Wednesday, officials responded to the 4455 North Braeswood after reports a person was trapped and had a pipe roll over on them, says HFD Captain Robinette.

Authorities say the person was rescued and taken to a nearby ER.

There has been no update on the person's condition.