North Braeswood trench rescue: Man hospitalized after being trapped, HFD says
HOUSTON - A man was taken to the emergency room after being trapped in a southwest Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department
On Wednesday, officials responded to the 4455 North Braeswood after reports a person was trapped and had a pipe roll over on them, says HFD Captain Robinette.
Authorities say the person was rescued and taken to a nearby ER.
There has been no update on the person's condition.