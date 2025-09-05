US-290 lanes closed after box truck catches fire from accelerant igniting: HCSO

Lanes of US-290 in northwest Harris County are closed near after a heavy truck caught fire early Friday morning due to an accelerant igniting, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies were called to an accident in the 27000 block of Northwest Freeway near Mueschke Road. When they arrived, they found the box truck fully engulfed by a fire.

US-290 box truck fire (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez/X)

Everyone who was inside the truck had gotten out, officials say. The fire department is responding to the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez reports the truck had a tire blow out which caused sparks to ignite an unknown accelerant under the truck. Hazmat was called to the scene.

At this time, two eastbound lanes of SH-290 are closed, including the exit for Mueschke Road.