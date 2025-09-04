Aldine teen allegedly attacked by other students while walking home from school

The Brief A 13-year-old girl was allegedly beaten by a group of students while walking home from school in Aldine. The mother said her daughter has a concussion, scars and bruises. Houston police and Aldine ISD are investigating the incident.



A family is demanding justice after they say their 13-year-old daughter was brutally attacked by a group of students while she walked home from school along Gears Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The parents say they plan to file charges.

"'Mama, come get me'"

What we know:

The girl, an eighth-grader at Plummer Middle School, called her mother around 4 p.m., crying for help.

"She was screaming, hollering, ‘Mama, come get me…they jumped me, come get me,’" said her mother, Angela Dixon.

The girl’s father shared cell phone videos of the incident that he says shows multiple students punching and kicking his daughter, and at one point, pulling her pants down.

Dixon said the assault happened twice as her daughter tried to walk away.

Alleged attack caught on video

"When I got the video, I immediately threw up. It was horrible and painful," Dixon said. "They pinned her to a gate; she covered her face, and they were punching and kicking her…and then a girl pulled my baby’s pants down."

What they're saying:

The mother called police and an ambulance. The teen was taken to the hospital. The mother said this happened for no good reason.

"She had uncontrolled vomiting, she had a concussion, she has scars and bruises. She doesn’t want to attend school anymore," Dixon said.

Houston police investigate

What's next:

Houston police confirm they are investigating. They say the victim was approached by a group of people around her age and assaulted, and that she knows at least one of those involved.

The girl was released from the hospital Thursday morning, and her mother is considering homeschooling. The parents say they plan to file charges.

"I’m taking all the steps, this cannot happen again. I hope justice gets served for my daughter. My daughter is terrified," Dixon said.

Aldine ISD response

The other side:

The school district sent the following statement to FOX 26:

"Aldine ISD was made aware of an alleged assault involving a Plummer Middle School student. The incident reportedly took place off campus while the student was walking home and is believed to have involved other students. Upon learning of the incident, district administrators took immediate action to investigate the situation. The Aldine ISD Police Department was notified and they are assisting with the law enforcement agency to which the incident was reported, as the investigation remains ongoing. Please know that Aldine ISD takes these situations very seriously. The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority."