Uplift Harris application delayed, Precinct 4 commissioner requests special session to get more details

Harris County's guaranteed income program for low-income households, called Uplift Harris, is being delayed. The application portal for the program was supposed to open on Monday, has been pushed back.

In a statement, Commissioner Lesley Briones said, "My office requested an executive session discussion during tomorrow’s Commissioners Court meeting to get additional details on the administration of Uplift Harris regarding outreach, eligibility, and timeline."

Uplift Harris would give $500 a month to over 1,900 people in low-income households for 18 months. The money comes from $20.5 million federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Applicants must have a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level. That's about $60,000 for a family of four and $29,000 for an individual.

Families living in 10 targeted zip codes will be randomly selected for the program. Those zip codes include 77026, 77028, 77033, 77050, 77051, 77060,77081, 77091, 77093, and 77547, but can also be unhoused. Applicants must be involved in Harris County's Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self-Sufficiency Program.