The Brief Hundreds of ‘No Kings’ protests are planned across the U.S. on Saturday, including half a dozen in the Houston area. June 14 is the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army and President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. FOX 26 will have live coverage of the protests.



Hundreds of "No Kings" protests are being held across the U.S. on Saturday, including half a dozen in the Houston area.

FOX 26 has live coverage of the demonstrations in the Houston area and beyond.

Live updates

9 a.m.

Seven protests are planned for the Houston area today. The first one begins at 9:30 a.m. in Kingwood. The last one ends at 4 p.m. in Conroe. One will be held in Downtown Houston from 10 a.m. to noon. FOX 26 plans to have live coverage of that protest.

Click here for more about the protests happening across the country.

What are ‘No Kings’ protests?

Big picture view:

No Kings protests against President Donald Trump’s policies are scheduled in nearly 2,000 cities across the U.S. on Saturday as a military parade rolls in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary – which is also Flag Day and Trump’s birthday.

The protests, organized by the 50501 national movement, are meant to counter what organizers call a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turns 79 years old.

Local perspective:

Seven protests are being held in the Houston area on Sunday in Downtown Houston, Sugar Land, Katy, Cypress, Kingwood, Conroe and League City.

State, local leaders prepare

Texas Governor Greg Abbott surged National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to cities across the state on Thursday ahead of planned protests.

By the numbers:

The governor said he deployed over 2,000 Texas DPS troopers and over 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers to help assist local law enforcement respond to protests and to "maintain law and order."

Local perspective:

Local agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Sugar Land Police Department tell us they are aware of the demonstrations and have plans in place to keep everyone safe.