'No Kings' protests planned in Houston; when, where, what you need to know

The Brief Several protests are planned in the Houston area this Saturday. ‘No Kings’ is the movement mobilizing the demonstrations. June 14 is the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army and the president's 79th birthday.



Half a dozen protests are planned in Houston for Saturday, June 14 by the No Kings movement, according to their website.

What we know:

The website says protests are planned in multiple Houston suburbs spanning multiple counties. Law enforcement agencies and Governor Greg Abbott's office says they are aware and prepared for the demonstrations.

Where and when are the protests?

According to the movement's website, these are the locations and times of the Houston-area demonstrations:

Houston

Location: Houston City Hall 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

Time: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sugar Land

Location: Town Square 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Time: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Katy

Location: Katy City Hall 901 Avenue C, Katy, TX 77493



Time: 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

Cypress

Location: 19823 Northwest Freeway (This location is a Jersey Village address of a diner. FOX 26 called the diner, who was unaware of the demonstration)

Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kingwood

Location: Kingwood Drive & West Lake Houston Parkway

9:30 a.m. -12 p.m.

Conroe

Location: Conroe City Hall 300 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77301

Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

League City

Time: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Location: Not provided on ‘No Kings’ website

Why are the protests happening?

What they're saying:

The ‘No Kings’ website says June 14 "is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration."

The website allows visitors to sign up to "host" an event and indicates that the demonstrations are community-organized.

The website reads, "A core principle behind all ‘No Kings’ events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events."

Why June 14?

Big picture view:

June 14 is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, and President Donald Trump's birthday.

The White House posted a video of President Trump announcing a "spectacular military parade in Washington, D.C. like no other," promising tanks and flyovers for the celebration.

The caption reads, "Join us in D.C. on Sat., June 14, for an unforgettable celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Army—the greatest fighting force in the history of the world. We’re marking this historic milestone with a once-in-a-lifetime military parade."

Official response

Governor Gregg Abbott's office released the following statement concerning the planned protests:

"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources, including Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, to uphold law and order across our state. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law.

- Andrew Mahaleris, press secretary

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office issued the following release in response to the planned protests:

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the intent to protest this weekend in Montgomery County. While we do not publicly share operational plans or tactical preparations, we want to reassure our community that we are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to ensure a safe environment for all. Our top priority remains the safety and security of our community, and we are fully prepared to respond to any public safety concerns swiftly and professionally. We respect and support the constitutional right to peaceful protest. Lawful assembly and the free expression of ideas are foundational rights we all share. To those planning to attend, we ask that you exercise those rights responsibly, with respect for one another and for our community. Our deputies are committed to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to peacefully express their views while maintaining order and safety. We are not here to silence voices, we are here to protect lives, property, and the peace of our county. Let it be known: We are confident in the strength and unity of Montgomery County, and we will not allow disorder or criminal activity to disrupt that. As your Sheriff, I will always stand for law and order and defend the people and property of Montgomery County. We support the right to peaceful protest, but we will not tolerate violence, chaos, or threats to public safety. Our deputies stand ready to protect this community with strength, resolve, and zero hesitation. I want to thank Governor Abbott for his steadfast commitment to law and order in Texas. As the Governor has said, if you come here to cause trouble, you’ll be met with accountability. In Montgomery County, we don’t back down from protecting our people." -Sheriff Wesley Doolittle For official updates."

The Sugar Land Police Department issued the following statement in response to the planned protests:

"The Sugar Land Police Department is aware of the event and is planning staffing accordingly. Our top priority is keeping the public safe. The SLPD supports the constitutional right of individuals to peacefully protest. Our role is to maintain public safety for all members of our community."

League City Mayor Nick Long sent a statement regarding the demonstration saying,

"There is one planned for League City. People are welcome to peacefully gather and protest, but blocking traffic or other shenanigans will not be tolerated."