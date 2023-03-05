University of Houston removes diversity, inclusion statements from hiring practices

The University of Houston system announced they will be removing diversity, equity, and inclusion statements from their hiring practices on Friday.

According to Houston Public Media, which is licensed by the University of Houston, UH Chancellor Renu Khator send out an email to the campus community saying they will no longer use DEI statements or factors in their hiring or promotion processes.

"In order to ensure compliance with state and federal law, we will not support or use DEI statements or factors in hiring or promotion anywhere in the University of Houston System," the email from Khator said.

SUGGESTED: Texas A&M system removes diversity statements from hiring, admission policies

On Thursday, it was announced the Texas A&M University system would also remove its diversity, equity, and inclusion statements from hiring and admission practices.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott's office announced the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, which are policies supporting groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against, illegal in hiring.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp immediately ordered all A&M System institutions to review their employment and admission practices and confirm their compliance, according to the university.

"The University of Houston System embraces diversity and understands and believes that it is our responsibility to foster an open, welcoming environment where students, faculty and staff of all backgrounds can collaboratively learn, work and serve," UH’s statement continued. "We will continue to ensure our policies are consistent with state and federal laws, and we stand against any actions or activities which promote discrimination in the guise of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

ABBOTT ON DIVERSITY: Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring

Senator Borris L. Miles released his own statement following UH's removal of DEI practices. The senator said:

"I have always said our diversity is one of the greatest strengths of Texas. The University of Houston (UH) is proof of that with its rising national reputation and a diverse community of students, faculty and administration from all backgrounds and more than 130 countries. It is for this reason that it was extremely disappointing to learn that UH caved to political pressure and will be removing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) from its hiring practices.

In the university’s own statement, the university says it '…embraces diversity and understands that it is our responsibility to foster an open, welcoming environment where students, faculty and staff of all backgrounds can collaboratively learn, work and serve.' However, how can you truly foster this environment if you remove DEI from the hiring of the faculty and staff who would teach our young minds? The faculty and staff should continue to reflect the diversity of the Houston region and the university's student body.

Removing diversity in hiring sends a terrible message that will hurt UH from attracting the culturally rich diverse workforce that helped it become a rising Tier 1 research institution. This is yet another act of political theater pushed by the state’s leadership on our agencies and universities that will do nothing but hurt our state."