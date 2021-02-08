University of Houston football player charged for allegedly choking girlfriend

article

University of Houston freshman defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo has been suspended from the team following an alleged assault.

Nwankwo is charged with assault of a family member and impeding breathing or circulation, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

He allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend and choked her, authorities say. The incident occurred on January 28.

Nwankwo's bond was set at $5,000, and he has bonded out.

UH Athletics released the following statement: "We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Chidozie Nwankwo. He has been suspended from the Houston football program, pending further information. In accordance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the athletics department’s ability to comment on specific cases is restricted."

Nwankwo, who started six games for UH, is from Foster High School in Richmond.

