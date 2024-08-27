University of Houston student held at gunpoint in his dorm at Moody Tower

An aggravated robbery took place early Tuesday morning at the University of Houston’s Moody Tower, a residence hall on campus.

The University of Houston Police Department (UHPD) reported they received a call about the incident at around 4:01 a.m.

According to officials, a student left his dorm room unlocked to use the restroom. When he came back, he saw two suspects rummaging through his room. Both suspects held the student at gunpoint, causing him to fall to the ground and his phone fell out of his pocket. One of the suspects took the phone and they both ran down stairwell D.

The suspects were last seen near the northwest emergency exit door of the Moody Tower.

UHPD responded promptly and conducted a search of the north tower, but were unable to locate the suspects. Fortunately, the student was not injured during the incident.

The suspects were described as two Black males. One was around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a black durag, white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a black backpack. The second suspect was around 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a white shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

One suspect reportedly had a black handgun, while the other had a silver one. The suspects were last seen running in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact UHPD. For more details on this and other security alerts, visit the UH police website.