UnitedHealthcare extends agreement with Houston Methodist physicians

UnitedHealthcare announced its agreement with Houston Methodist physicians has been extended through May 31, 2020. The health insurance confirms the move is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

UnitedHealthcare's contract was set to expire on April 1.

Houston Methodist hospitals remain out of network for people using UnitedHealthcare's insurance.

"UnitedHealthcare is committed to helping people access health care to the fullest extent possible as our country addresses the COVID-19 national emergency. To ensure our members in Houston can continue their relationships with their physicians during this time, we have extended our agreement with Houston Methodist’s physicians through May 31. We’re also continuing to work with Methodist in an effort to establish a long-term relationship that ensures Houston residents have access to quality, affordable care.”