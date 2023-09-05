United Airlines had to ground all flights nationwide due to a technology issue.

According to the FAA, United asked that all of their airline departures be put on pause. United released a statement saying they were experiencing a systemwide technology issue and all aircraft would be put on hold.

Flights that were already airborne would continue to their destination as planned, United stated.

The airline lifted its ground stop and all flights were able to resume. "We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed," United said.