United Airlines broke ground Thursday on a $2.6-billion terminal project that will provide new state-of-the-art facilities and create 4,000 more jobs.

Terminal B at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport will soon see more gates, a new United Club, and a more efficient baggage system. It's part of United Airlines’ Next growth plan.

The new United club will be the largest in the nation.

On April 1, United will be the first airline to offer non-stop service between Houston and Georgetown, Guyana. United says the flights are subject to government approval.

The expansion will also add 40 more gates to Terminal B to accommodate bigger planes, which means more travelers will be able to fly to and from Houston.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said it’ll happen just in time for the World Cup in Houston in 2026.

"This re-development program will bring nearly 3,000 new jobs to Houston and once completed, a transformed Terminal B is poised to welcome $36 million travelers. The bigger and more modern domestic terminal will amplify Houston’s reputation as a premiere destination and cultivate even more opportunities for future economic development, just in time, for the World Cup," said Turner.

"So, if permitting has to speed up, we will get it done," Turner continued.

Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO, said the expanded gates will allow for 40% more travelers to IAH.

"Two and a half years from now we’re going to be using those gates. I work with a lot of airports around the country; Houston is unprecedented in the ability to be efficient and get it done," said Kirby.

The project will also debut the new Early Bag Storage (EBS) facility, the only one of its kind across the globe, according to Kirby.

United officials say the new system is highly efficient and can handle up to 80,000 bags per day.

The technology hopes to improve bag organization when a passenger’s flight is canceled or delayed.

"It’s going to allow us to store bags prior to departure for customers that come in early and have long layovers. It’s going to allow us to keep track of them, store them here until it’s time to actually work the bags and it’ll drop them out on the other side and it’ll spit back out into the bag room," said Paul Young, United's Facility Maintenance Manager for Bag Systems.

"It’s going to allow us the ability to monitor bags when passengers change shifts and go on a different aircraft. This will allow us to react to that and get the bag out of the system, and get the passenger and the bag together, which is our biggest goal. It also allows us to keep the area clean downstairs," Young said.

FOX 26 also got to take a sneak peek at United’s new Airbus A321neo, which took its inaugural flight from Houston on Thursday.

Inside, United says the plane features bigger overhead bins that promise to fit every passenger's carry-on suitcase, USB and USB-C charging docks, and most importantly, self-serve snacks at the back of the plane.

