Frontier Airlines drops price for 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass

Travelers looking for good deals on flights next year can buy Frontier Airlines' "All-You-Can-Fly" annual pass now, during the holiday shopping season, for the lowest price ever.

Frontier, a budget airline based out of Denver, previously offered variations of all-you-can-fly passes for an introductory price of $599, then $999 and a summer-only pass for $399.

The airline unveiled a new pass on Wednesday for $499. The company is also offering an "early Black Friday promotion," which includes free Frontier Miles Silver Elite status throughout 2024.

Those interested in the additional perks must buy their passes – valid from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025 – by Nov. 28.

"Throughout 2023, thousands of GoWild! pass holders have enjoyed all-you-can-fly travel to a wide variety of Frontier's domestic and international destinations," Frontier Airlines President James Dempsey said in a press release. "For anyone with flexibility in their travel plans, the pass is a great value and a terrific opportunity to travel affordably."

Frontier says booking can be confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before departure for international travel.

Pass holders pay one cent in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. They can now book select flights early, but an early booking charge may apply.

Elite Status allows travelers free seat assignments, no change/cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of departure, priority boarding and priority customer care.

Current 2023-24 GoWild! Annual Pass holders can renew this pass for $100.

Full terms and conditions can be found on the pass purchase website.

