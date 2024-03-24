UH Cougars headed to the Sweet 16 after defeating Texas A&M

The University of Houston Cougars are headed to the Sweet 16 after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday evening.

The Cougars won by a final of 100-95 in overtime.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Next up for the Cougars will be the Duke Blue Devils on March 29 in Dallas.

We'll have a complete wrap up of the game Monday morning on FOX 26.