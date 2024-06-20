University of Houston Athletic Director Chris Pezman has reportedly been fired, leading the university to begin its search for a new Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.

President Renu Khator gave this statement:

"Chris Pezman has ushered our athletics program through a period of incredible transformation, and we are grateful for his leadership over the past six years," said Khator. "He has been a pivotal part of our entry into the Big 12 Conference and championed the success of student athletes on the field and in the classroom. This was a difficult but necessary decision as we navigate a paradigm shift in collegiate athletics. I want to thank Chris for his dedication to UH and to our student athletes. On behalf of the University, I wish Chris and his family the very best."

The search for a new athletics director will begin immediately and will be a top priority for the university.

Raymond S. Bartlett, Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance, will serve as the interim director of athletics.