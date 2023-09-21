Uber Eats reveals AI assistant, 'Sales Aisle' coming to app soon

Uber Eats has recently revealed updates to its app that are coming later this year or in 2024.

The company plans to launch an artificial intelligence-powered assistant later this year. The feature will enable users to engage in conversations with the assistant regarding deals, popular restaurants, and even meal re-ordering.

Uber Eats app logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen photographed for illustration on a plate and with cutlery. (Photo illustration by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In addition to the AI assistant, Uber's app will introduce a new section called "Sales Aisle." This section is designed to assist shoppers in finding the best ways to save in their local area. With this new feature, users will be able to easily browse and discover deals and discounts.

Notably, Uber is also taking steps to support those who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Starting in 2024, recipients of SNAP benefits will have the ability to utilize their benefits to access groceries directly on the Uber app.