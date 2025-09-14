U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul will not seek re-election

article

The Brief U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas, announced he will not seek re-election after serving in the House for two decades. He will complete his current term, which ends in January 2027, and stated he is ready for a new challenge in foreign policy and national security. McCaul has chaired both the House Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs committees during his tenure, and has a reputation for bipartisanship.



U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican who has served in the House for two decades, announced Sunday that he will not seek another term.

McCaul, a former federal prosecutor who entered Congress in 2005, said he will complete his current term, which ends in January 2027.

What they're saying:

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of central Texas," McCaul said in a statement. "I am ready for a new challenge in 2027 and look forward to continuing to serve my country in the national security and foreign policy realm."

Big picture view:

McCaul has chaired both the House Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs committees during his tenure. He led the Homeland Security Committee from 2013-2019 and was chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee from 2023-2025.

During his time as Homeland Security chairman, McCaul led the congressional investigation into the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and authored the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act of 2018, which created CISA as a standalone agency.

As a leader on the Foreign Affairs Committee, he helped champion legislation to counter U.S. adversaries, including the passage of the 21st Century Peace Through Strength Act. He was also a leading voice for holding the Biden administration accountable for its withdrawal from Afghanistan and has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

McCaul has consistently ranked as one of the most effective and bipartisan members of Congress, according to independent scorecards. During the 118th Congress, the House Foreign Affairs Committee passed 145 measures, with roughly 90% being bipartisan. He was also named the most effective Republican of the 116th Congress.

Before his time in Congress, McCaul served as chief of counterterrorism and national security for the U.S. attorney's office in western Texas and as a federal prosecutor in the Justice Department.