TxDOT pre-treating roads ahead of arctic blast

The Houston area is preparing for an arctic blast that is inching closer.

The Texas Department of Transportation said they have been preparing for most of the week.

The front is expected to hit the northern part of the region, Waller and Montgomery County, then make its way further south.

Officials with TXDOT say icy roads are of concern. They have been hitting and pre-treating hot-spot areas, focusing on bridges and overpasses.

"We spray with a brine mix, salt-water mix, and it does prevent some ice accumulation," said Danny Perez with the Texas Department of Transportation. "We look at the bridges, mainly the ones that are over water that tend to go first."

Perez says they also have a secondary treatment if conditions are to worsen. He wants to caution drivers who have to hit the roads early in the morning and overnight.

"Certain roads in Waller County, like 290 for example, going towards Prairie View, those are some areas that could see some conditions that change rapidly," said Perez.

