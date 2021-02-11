TxDOT advises drivers stay home as roads could get icy

Driving conditions are expected to get tricky as temperatures are expected to fluctuate in and out of freezing in the coming days.

TxDOT plans to pre-treat the roads with salt, but rain can wash that treatment away. TxDOT is advising that people stay home if they can.

"The big recommendation is: roads could ice over even with material on those roads, and we want folks to be sure that they’re monitoring conditions and not to get on the roadway if they don’t have to," said Danny Perez with TxDOT.

Video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a car plunging off an overpass--the potentially deadly effects of black ice, as overpasses and bridges are the first to freeze.

"I’ve lived in Texas my whole life, so I’m not used to slippery roads," said Joel John, a Houston driver who plans to heed TxDOT’s advice. "I have friends in Dallas right now, and they were supposed to be coming and seeing me this weekend, and they canceled that off because of the wreck in Dallas this morning. So I think I’m just gonna be staying off the roads. That’s why I’m filling up gas just to go to work, and I’m out."

You can check road conditions in the Harris County area on Houston Transtar.