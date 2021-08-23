Two weeks into school year, Spring Branch ISD hears public comment from parents

On Monday, parents of Spring Branch ISD students were able to voice their concerns during a scheduled school board meeting.

Many parents feel the district needs to follow suit and join ISD’s like Houston and implement a mask mandate. Other parents showed up to praise Superintendent Jennifer Blaine.

"I will admit the first question when they came back was how many wore masks," said SBISD Parent, Nathalie Herpin. "And unfortunately they said maybe 40%."

For Spring Branch ISD, school has been in session for the past two weeks, Herpin tells FOX 26, she felt inclined to sit down with her children to talk about masks and what they are seeing in the classroom.

Total active cases for the district is at 234, an overwhelming majority are students: 36 staff, 198 students.

"In some of their classes it depends on which class and it depends on which teacher, which is the other side, teachers are not providing the right role model for our children," said Herpin.

The district has decided to not put in place a mask mandate citing Governor Abbott’s Executive Order. Some parents believe "leaders" are sending mixed signals.

As the district moves forward with its decision, other parents showed up to show their support.

"Dr. Blaine, thank you, one of the reasons why kids were so happy is because you left out the mask mandate," said Jonathan, a father of three SBISD students, who spoke during Monday’s board meeting.

The father told the board about his disdain for the policy and the disciplinary actions taken against his son last year.

"For me, it’s more personal. My son was suspended for five weeks for three violations of the policy. For him, he needs learning, he needs to have it in person," said Jonathan.

Spring Branch ISD says they will work to isolate positive COVID-19 students and staff. According to their policy, they will have to stay home for 10 calendar days.