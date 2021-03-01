Apartment dwellers in greater Houston area still without running water two weeks after winter storm

"We haven’t had water for 14 days," said Cynthia Guillory who lives at The Palms@Baytown Apartment complex in Baytown.



"We have a disabled child, we have a toddler, we need running water, functioning water," said Cedric Jacko who also lives at the complex in Baytown.



Several buildings make up the complex and they all have one thing in common, no running water.



"She said they were going building to building, they are going to fix all the pipes in one building, and then they’ll turn the water on and go building to building," Guillory said. "But who knows how long that’s going to be. They put portable restrooms our here so it’s probably going to be a long time."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



"We were first told our water would be on by Friday," Jacko said. "I guess we need to be prepared to go without water a lot longer."



A week ago Sunday, the mayor of Baytown delivered water to the apartment residents.



"You got to go try to find water, you got to pay for water, you got to boil water while everybody around here got water," said Jacko.



"There are a number of apartment complexes within the city of Houston where the pipes need to be repaired are fixed and tenants are without water," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



Turner says the city’s Public Works Department is pushing apartment owners to fix pipe issues on their properties.



The mayor says the problem is not in the city’s end, it’s the complexes.



"We’re very much concerned and we’re going to do everything we can to really encourage and push these apartment owners and managers to fix their properties," said Turner.