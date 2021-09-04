Two-vehicle crash results in 1 dead, another seriously injured in NW Houston

article

At least one person has died and another was seriously injured after a major crash in northwest Houston Friday night.

It's unclear how the crash happened but deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say it happened right before midnight over on Breen Dr. and 249.

One person was rushed to the hospital, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the victims have been identified, as of this writing.

The crash resulted in the roadways getting shut down for several hours while officials conduct an investigation into what the cause was.

This is a developing story.

