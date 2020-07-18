Two people recovering following early morning crash, speed believed to be a factor

article

Two people were taken to the hospital following an early morning crash Saturday morning.



According to Houston Fire Department District Chief Jason Wells, the crash occurred on the 4100 block of Southwest Freeway around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said the vehicle was on fire before the fire department arrived but a wrecker driver was able to extinguish the fire.



A driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle and had to be pulled from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Wells said that both people in the vehicle were in stable condition but did require further medical evaluation.



Wells added they believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.



The crash is under investigation by the Houston Police Department.