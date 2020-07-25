Two children airlifted to hospital following auto-pedestrian accident in East Harris County

article

Two children were taken to the hospital via LifeFlight following an auto-pedestrian accident in East Harris County on Saturday afternoon.



Authorities said the incident took place on the 7900 block of Wade Road, around 2:45 p.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found two children with injuries from a car that struck them on private property.



Traffic officers at the scene said the mom backed her car off a power cord, and struck a stroller with two children, ages 1 and 5 inside.



Both children were taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

