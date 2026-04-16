Houston weather: Warm, breezy weather on the way for Friday

The Brief Above average warmth & breezy through Friday Some improvements to the drought Increasing rain chances Saturday, highest Saturday night Cooler weather follows with lingering rain chances



Friday looks to be another warm day before rain moves back into the forecast for Saturday.

Houston weather: Warm, breezy day expected Friday, weekend rain forecasted

WARM & BREEZY THROUGH FRIDAY

Warm, humid, and breezy conditions continue across Southeast Texas through Friday. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most areas stay dry, though an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

SOME IMPROVEMENTS TO THE DROUGHT

The latest update to the drought monitor is officially in with some improvements for parts of Southeast Texas. We have gotten rid of some of the category three out of four extreme drought, including in Fort Bend County. More rain coming this weekend will continue to put a dent in the drought conditions.

WEEKEND RAIN, ESPECIALLY SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain chances increase Saturday as a system approaches, but much of the day looks scattered. The better chance for more widespread showers and storms arrives Saturday evening into Saturday night, with periods of heavy rain possible. In fact, there's a low level one out of 4 risk for some street flooding late Saturday. So keep a close eye on weather conditions as you get out and enjoy your weekend.

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COOLER WEATHER, LINGERING RAIN CHANCES

Behind the system, cooler air moves in with highs returning to the 70s and mornings in the 50s. A few lingering showers may continue into Sunday and early next week. Storms could return by Tuesday and Wednesday.