2 dead after house party shooting near Sam Houston State University, 2 arrested police say

Huntsville police have arrested two men in relation to the shooting that happened Saturday morning and left two dead

On Saturday around 12:30 a.m., Huntsville officers were called to a party on 198th Street and Avenue O about a shooting near Sam Houston State University. When they arrived at least four people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

PREVIOUS STORY: 4 shot, 1 killed during party near Sam Houston State University, persons of interest wanted

Reports say 18-year-old James Jones from Huntsville died from his injuries on Saturday morning and 18-year-old Cruz Garcia, of Livingston, died on Sunday morning at Hermann Memorial hospital in Houston.

The other two victims were last said to be in serious condition.

Huntsville Police Department say they arrested Joe Allen Lewis, 22, and Lynn Johnson, 19, on Saturday afternoon and charged them for the shooting.

MORE STORIES INVOLVING SAM HOUSTON STATE UNIVERSITY

According to police, Lewis was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a $250,000 bond. Johnson was charged with Assault - Bodily Injury with a $50,000 bond.

Investigators say they anticipate pursuing further charges as more information comes out.

Huntsville PD asks anyone with information to contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-5427 or calling Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.