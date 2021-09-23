Two 16-year-old girls arrested in connection with 19-year-old's shooting death, one is victim's sister

Many were left stunned when two girls were arrested after a 19-year-old was shot to death on Tuesday in Dickinson. Even more startling, investigators confirm one of the two girls arrested after 19-year-old Madison Frazer was shot to death and left dying in the grass is Madison’s own 16-year-old sister.

It was a desperate call to 911 early Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. to report the 19-year-old had been shot in the back.

RELATED: 2 girls charged in connection to deadly shooting of Dickinson 19-year-old

"The caller advised to dispatch that her friend had been shot," explains Dickinson Police Department Det. Guadalupe Vasquez.

Turns out, that friend who called 911 is one of two 16-year-old girls, the other is Madison’s own sister, who is now arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence.

"It’s believed they were tampering with the vehicle where the shooting occurred at," says Vasquez.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The detective says the 19-year-old was driving, and according to the two 16-year-olds, they were headed to confront someone at 2:30 in the morning and the gun accidentally went off. The 19-year-old was found outside the vehicle in the ditch when police and paramedics arrived. She died after being rushed to the hospital.

There have been five teenagers shot in the Houston area since Monday. Three of them have died.

RELATED: At least 5 teens shot, 3 killed, in shootings across Houston since Monday

"It’s a grim reminder that if we as adults, especially we as men don’t get involved in these young people's lives, then they take matters into their own hands. They need guidance," says Bobby "Tre9" Herring, whose nickname "Tre9" relates to the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Herring started a non-profit, "Eyes On Me, Inc." and says the solution is to not just tell kids violence isn’t the answer, but to lead by example and form relationships.

"We need more volunteers. We need more people that are willing to step up and say hey let me show you a better way. Then these kids will latch on to you because love conquers everything and that’s what I believe we need. We need love through action," says Herring.

If you think love through action won’t work, Herring is daring you to give it a try one kiddo at a time.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Herring has centers set up around the Houston area offering free classes from choreography to acting to anger management and conflict resolution. Visit eyesonmeinc.com if you would like to volunteer or enroll your child in his program.

Advertisement

The two 16-year-old girls arrested after the shooting death of Madison Frazer are not enrolled in school anywhere and Dickinson police say charges could be upgraded and more people could be arrested.