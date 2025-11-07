Twilight Wish makes 70-year-old grandmother's wish come true by cleaning up her backyard

The Brief Lefender Sheffield's dream was to see her grandkids playing in the backyard. "We were able to get back an actual backyard. Lifted the canopy back here so you have a clear line of sight," said Jeffery Leblanc, owner of North Lake Tree Service. "It's a different yard. I haven't seen it like this in years," said Sheffield. "I couldn't be happier."



"It didn't look like a yard," said Lefender Sheffield. "So many bushes, the storage shed had half a roof. It's been horrible way back to Harvey."

Houston wish comes true thanks to Twilight Wish

Sheffield's dream was to see her grandkids playing in the backyard.

"We had several fallen trees, uprooted stumps. It wasn't an area you could utilize," said Jeffery Leblanc, owner of North Lake Tree Service.

"It's a wide range of wishes from bucket list items to everyday needs," said Ashley Arrington with Twilight Wish. "It's a basic thing to want your grandkids to have a safe place to play."

"We were able to get back an actual backyard. Lifted the canopy back here so you have a clear line of sight," said Leblanc. "Kids, children back here, you can see everything going on."

"I was quite surprised at how quick it was with all the volunteers here today," said Jennifer Dimartino, owner of Hallmark Homecare. "Taking it from where it was to where it is."

"It was a real blessing of an opportunity to know they are going to be safe and have a really fun place to call home for the next few years," said Michelle Leblanc, Owner of North Lake Tree Service.

"It's a different yard. I haven't seen it like this in years," said Sheffield. "I couldn't be happier."