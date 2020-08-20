TWC applies for funding to provide extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits

article

The Texas Workforce Commission has applied for funding that would provide an additional $300 per week for qualifying Texans receiving unemployment benefits.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the TWC applied for the additional unemployment benefit funding made available through President Trump's Lost Wage Assistance Executive Order.

MORE: US unemployment claims jump back above 1 million in face of coronavirus

"The Lost Wage Assistance program will provide crucial financial support to Texans who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is grateful to President Trump for making these funds available to individuals and asks that our federal partners quickly grant this request so that TWC can swiftly administer this funding to Texans."

The executive order signed August 8 provides $300 a week in additional unemployment payments to claimants eligible for more than $100 of certain state unemployment benefits who are experiencing unemployment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

Advertisement

Those currently receiving unemployment through TWC should continue to request payments as normal. The governor’s office says eligible claimants should expect to receive the additional benefits on their first payment request on or after August 23, 2020. These funds will be backdated to the benefit week ending August 1, 2020.

To apply for unemployment benefits or to request payment visit ui.texasworkforce.org.

All claimants should keep their mailing and email addresses current in the unemployment benefits services system to prevent delays.