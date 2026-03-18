Houston construction crew finds man's body in field, authorities investigating

The Brief An investigation is underway after a man's body was found dead at a construction site in Houston. According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Keene and Fletcher. Police stated the circumstances of the man's death appear suspicious.



An investigation is underway after a man's body was found dead at a construction site in Houston.

What we know:

According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Keene and Fletcher.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials said workers found the man's body dead in a field.

Police stated the circumstances of the man's death appear suspicious.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

What's next:

The man's body will be taken to the medical examiner's office where cause of death and identification will be determined.