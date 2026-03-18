Houston construction crew finds man's body in field, authorities investigating
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man's body was found dead at a construction site in Houston.
What we know:
According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Keene and Fletcher.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
Officials said workers found the man's body dead in a field.
Police stated the circumstances of the man's death appear suspicious.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the victim.
What's next:
The man's body will be taken to the medical examiner's office where cause of death and identification will be determined.
The Source: Houston Police Department