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Houston construction crew finds man's body in field, authorities investigating

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Published  March 18, 2026 7:37pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a man's body was found dead at a construction site in Houston.
    • According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Keene and Fletcher.
    • Police stated the circumstances of the man's death appear suspicious.

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a man's body was found dead at a construction site in Houston. 

What we know:

According to Houston police, the discovery was made near the intersection of Keene and Fletcher. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Officials said workers found the man's body dead in a field. 

Police stated the circumstances of the man's death appear suspicious. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim. 

What's next:

The man's body will be taken to the medical examiner's office where cause of death and identification will be determined. 

The Source: Houston Police Department 

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