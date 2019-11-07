‘Turns out I’m 100% that smart’: California teacher motivates kids with Lizzo remix

A California teacher rewrote Lizzo’s "Truth Hurts" with an educational twist to motivate and engage her second-grade class, as seen in a video posted Tuesday.

DorothyHoney Mallari, a teacher at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg, which is 40 miles east of San Francisco, set up a tripod to film the class singalong.

The tune discussed themes of schoolwork, friendship and positivity.

The video, shared on Facebook by the Pittsburg Unified School District, showed Mallari dancing on school desks and mouthing the words as the second graders enthusiastically sang and danced along with her.

The video even caught the attention of Lizzo herself.

" … this IS the best thing I’ve watched today," Lizzo said on Twitter when she retweeted the footage.

Mallari told local media that she creates a song every year “to reflect what’s going on in the classroom and what songs the kids are into.”

As of Thursday, the video garnered more than 300,000 views and 5,000 shares.

Storyful contributed to this report.