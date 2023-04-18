article

The City of Houston is inviting all job seekers to attend the Turnaround Houston Job and Readiness Fair next Thursday.

The event, which is held by the City of Houston's Office of Business Opportunity, in partnership with Councilmember Tiffany Thomas, District F, and Workforce Solutions, will take place at the Alief Community Center Gymnasium from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Officials said the event is part of the Turnaround Houston initiative launched by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2016 to help Houstonians overcome barriers to employment.

"Turnaround Houston has led to opportunities for countless individuals who need a second chance," said Mayor Turner. "They have built strong collaborative partnerships with some of our city’s finest businesses and organizations. Industries include construction, technology, telecommunications and many more. Jobs give people a sense of pride, allowing them to care for their families and meet personal goals. I encourage all job seekers, regardless of employment or criminal history, to attend this free event and take advantage of the exciting career possibilities that await."

More than 30 employers and resource organizations will be present at Turnaround Houston, and job seekers will also have the opportunity to participate in on-the-spot interviews with hiring managers.

More than 1,600 full and part-time positions ranging from entry level to experienced upper management will be available in industries such as health, finance and hospitality. Resource organizations will be available to provide information about job readiness tools, training and continuing education.

If you would like to register for the event online, click here.