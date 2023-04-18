The Harris County Department of Education is hiring, and they are hosting a job fair this weekend.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the HCDE administration building located at 6300 Irvington Blvd., Houston, TX, 77022.

HCDE says they are filling positions for their instructional programs and support divisions, including certified and substitute teachers; non-certified early childhood education teachers; non-certified adult education teachers; administrators; paraprofessionals; licensed physical, occupational, and music therapists; facilities and custodial staff; and professionals in the Information Technology, research and evaluation, accounting, and afterschool time fields.

Starting teacher salary is $63,600, and minimum wage is $15 for hourly workers, according to HCDE. Benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurance, retirement programs, paid time off, a school district calendar with winter and spring break, and more.

If you attend the job fair, you should bring copies of your resume, licenses/certificates, and college transcripts. You can also view and apply for open positions at TeachHarrisCounty.org.