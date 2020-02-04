TSU Board of Regents fires Dr. Austin Lane

Texas Southern University Board of Regents fired President Dr. Austin Lane with a 6-1 vote. Lane was originally placed on administrative leave with pay in January.

FOX 26 has learned that officials with the TSU's Board of Regents and law enforcement are conducting multileveled investigations: one internal and the other an external criminal investigation.

Those areas include admissions, enrollment, financial aid, scholarship protocols and standards.

According to a statement from the school, Dr. Lane was informed that members of the TSU board, Chief Internal Auditor and external Board Counsel had been in contact with law enforcement due to confirmed improprieties in the admissions process at the school. At least one admissions university employee was terminated.

RELATED: Texas Southern University alumni speaks out after president placed on paid leave