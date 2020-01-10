Texas Southern University president placed on leave

article

The Texas Southern University Board of Regents placed President Austin Lane on administrative leave with pay.

Sources tell FOX 26 this is the result of a financial audit at the university.

Kenneth Huewitt has been named the interim President.

According to Texas Southern University's website, Lane is the school's 12th president and has been working for the university since 2016.

In a statement, the Texas Southern University Board of Regents said:

"The Board is committed to ensuring all activities at the university are conducted in an ethical and transparent manner in accordance with the University’s mission, vision and values. The University will have no further comment at this time."