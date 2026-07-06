Third Ward hotel fire leaves 2 guests hospitalized, 20 units damaged

The Brief A fire broke out on the first floor of a Houston hotel, injuring two people and damaging 20 units. One victim suffered major burns, while a second victim on the floor above was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is currently assisting displaced guests.



A fire broke out at a Houston hotel room, leaving two people hospitalized and causing severe damage to dozens of units, according to Houston Fire Department officials.

Hotel fire leaves 2 injured

What we know:

Deputy Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle reports a fire started in a hotel room on the first floor of a Deluxe Inn on Truxillo Street.

One person inside the room with the fire was able to self-evacuate, but suffered major burns and smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second victim in the room directly above the fire was also hospitalized and last reported to be in stable condition after suffering from smoke inhalation and some burns.

Officials say 20 units were damaged by smoke and fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene immediately and were able to prevent more extensive damage.

Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown exactly how many people were staying at the hotel when the fire broke out, or what caused the fire on the first floor.