Trump slander on social media leads to firing

By
Published  July 17, 2024 11:23pm CDT
The Isiah Factor Uncensored
FOX 26 Houston

As we continue To report on the aftermath of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, people are getting fired for their social media comments in regard to their negative comments on the incident. Publicists Dave Jordan and Bridgett Holden talks about if this is an act of accountability or trolling.

