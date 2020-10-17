Expand / Collapse search

Trump OKs major disaster declaration for Louisiana

Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - The Trump Administration on Saturday approved a major disaster declaration for Louisiana, making federal assistance available to supplement state and local recovery efforts after Hurricane Delta.

President Donald Trump's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermilion parishes.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the storm which ravaged the state from Oct. 6 through Oct. 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.