Al Green introduces articles of impeachment against Trump over Iran attacks

"I believe my country to be at the crossroads of democracy and autocracy," Green said on the House floor.

The House later voted to kill the resolution 344-79.

Green introduced House Resolution 537 to impeach the president.

Green accused Trump of violating the separation of powers by ordering the bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities without first getting Congressional authorization.

"President Trump failed to seek prior Congressionally mandated authorization for the use of military force. Congressional leaders were not appropriately briefed or notified of the attack plans, despite foreign leaders being given advanced notice of the US military action," Green said.

The Congressional representative called the use of force an abuse of power when there was no imminent threat to the United States.

"President Trump acted in direct violation of the War Power Clause of the Constitution," he said.

Green called for Trump's impeachment, a trial and removal of the president from office.

War Powers Clause

The War Powers Clause is in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution.

The clause grants Congress the power to declare war.

"[The Congress shall have Power . . . ] To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water," the section reads.

In times of national emergency, presidents have claimed they have emergency powers to declare war without Congress' approval.

This is not the first time Green has introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump.

In May, Green introduced articles of impeachment against the president, claiming he engaged in authoritarian rules, violated due process, denigrated federal judges and ignored court orders, including ones from the Supreme Court.

At the anti-Trump Houston "No Kings" protest on June 14, Green promised that he would file impeachment articles "this month."

Rep. Green also made multiple attempts to impeach President Trump during his first term.

Green was also removed from Trump's address to Congress in March. Green, 71, stood up and began shouting minutes into President Trump's speech. House Speaker Mike Johnson instructed the House Sergeant of Arms to remove the congressman.

Green told FOX 26 he began to speak out after President Trump said he had a "mandate" after his win in the 2024 election.