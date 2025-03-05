Congressman Al Green on removal from Trump speech: "It's okay to be disruptive"

The Brief Rep. Al Green was removed from President Trump's address to Congress Tuesday night. Shortly after he was removed, Rep. Green talked to FOX 26's Isiah Carey. Green says the president calling the 2024 election a "mandate" sparked his outburst.



Rep. Al Green (D-Houston) made national headlines when he was removed from the House chamber during President Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Green, 71, stood up and began shouting minutes into President Trump's speech.

House Speaker Mike Johnson instructed the House Sergeant of Arms to remove the congressman.

Shortly after he was removed from the House chamber, Green spoke to FOX 26's Isiah Carey about what was said.

What did Rep. Green say during Trump's speech?

What they're saying:

Though it wasn't obvious what Rep. Green was saying on TV, reports from the House chamber say that after Pres. Trump called the 2024 election a "mandate like has not been seen in many decades," Green replied "you have no mandate."

"I understand that they've been using this mandate to do things that can be harmful to poor people. And I told him in no uncertain terms that he didn't have a mandate to cut Medicaid," Green told FOX 26. "This this wasn't about any thing that would benefit people other than constituents who are sick and need health care in the richest country in the world, and they are about to cut Medicaid."

Rep. Green says he was prepared to be removed from the House chamber, but felt that what he was doing was a "matter of conscience."

"I know that if you are breaching the rules, the law, and you are approached by a proper officer, you don't resist. I was prepared to accept the consequences for my behavior," Rep. Green told FOX 26. "I tell young people it's okay to protest. It's okay to be disruptive. It's okay to block the streets, but if you do it, be prepared for the consequences because it's only peaceful protest that can be successful."

Rep. Green says that he received several calls from people concerned about his safety. Green says he has received threats, but that they are being properly investigated.

"I don't let it deter me from doing what I have to do. I try to be as cautious as I can," said Green. "Doctor [Martin Luther King Jr.] reminded us that if you haven't found something worth, he used the term, dying for, then you're not fit to live."

Rep. Green says he plans to file articles of impeachment against Trump.

The representative says an impeachment would serve two purposes.

"It can be the means by which a president is indicted and sent to the Senate for trial, or can act as a deterrent if a president knows that there are people who are willing to use it. I want him to know that there is a person willing to do this," said Rep. Green. "I don't want him to believe that he can escape the process simply because he has this this idea that he is above the law because of the Supreme Court."