Trump speech: Rep. Al Green thrown out of address to Congress

Congressman Al Green has been thrown out during President Trump's Address to Congress.

What we know:

As President Trump was addressing Congress, the chamber became disruptive while the address was continuing.

During the disruption, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson could be seen warning attendees to maintain decorum or the speaker would order the Sergeant At Arms to restore order.

During the address, Congressman Al Green could be seen continuing to shout at President Trump.

The Speaker of the House then ordered the Sergeant At Arms to remove anyone who would not maintain decorum.

In the video, you could see gentlemen coming down the aisle, and you could see Al Green being removed from the chamber.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what Green was shouting at President Trump.