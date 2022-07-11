Firefighters rescue person stuck in trench in East Houston

article

A person, who was stuck in a trench in east Houston, has been rescued by firefighters with the Houston Fire Department.

Authorities said the incident took place in the 10000 block of North Loop East.

HFD said while the person was working on a utility line in the area, a collapse occurred.

Officials stated the person, who was trapped in a trench approximately eight deep, was extricated and taken to the hospital.

That person's condition is unknown at this time.

No other details have been released.