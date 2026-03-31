Sweden, DR Congo secure final 2026 World Cup spots at Houston Stadium

The Brief Sweden and DR Congo secured the final two spots for the 2026 World Cup in Houston following playoff victories over DR Congo and Poland. Houston’s full seven-match schedule is now official, featuring global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and powerhouse teams like Germany and the Netherlands. Local organizers will now finalize transportation and fan event logistics as the city prepares to host its first match on June 14.



The final pieces of Houston’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage schedule are now in place, with Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) earning the last remaining spots and completing the lineup of international teams set to play at NRG Stadium, otherwise known as Houston Stadium for the tournament.

Sweden, DR Congo secure final Houston World Cup spots

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MARCH 31: Axel Tuanzebe of Congo DR celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament final match between Congo DR and Jamaica at Estadio Guadalajara on March 31, 2026 in Zapo Expand

What we know:

Sweden secured its place with a 3-2 victory over Poland in a UEFA playoff final, advancing into Group F and claiming the spot in Houston’s June 20 match against the Netherlands.

DR Congo also punched its ticket to Houston by winning its playoff against Jamaica, earning the opportunity to play against Portugal in the June 17 group-stage match at NRG Stadium.

That means two of Houston’s previously undecided matchups are now officially set, giving fans a clearer picture of which teams will be heading to the city next summer.

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Full schedule of teams coming to Houston

Sweden's defender #02 Gustaf Lagerbielke celebrates scoring his team's second goal 2:1 with his team mates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualification final football match between Sweden and Poland in Solna, Sweden, on March 31, 2026. (Phot Expand

Big picture view:

Houston fans now know the full slate of teams coming to NRG Stadium, with global powers like Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands among the headliners.

Houston Stadium will host five group-stage matches in total, along with one Round of 32 game and one Round of 16 matchup.

Houston’s full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Germany vs Curaçao

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: Portugal vs DR Congo

Group Stage: Saturday, June 20: Netherlands vs Sweden

Group Stage: Tuesday, June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Group Stage: Friday, June 26: Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Houston will also feature one Round of 32 match on June 29, and one Round of 16 match on July 4.

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Houston’s role in the Texas World Cup spotlight

Local perspective:

Houston is set to play a major role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosting some of the tournament’s most recognizable teams during the group stage and carrying that momentum into the knockout rounds.

The newly confirmed matchups also strengthen Houston’s place in the broader Texas World Cup picture.

Sweden’s qualification means Group F will have a strong presence in the state, with the team opening group play against Tunisia in Monterrey before facing the Netherlands in Houston on June 20 and then traveling north to Arlington, at AT&T Stadium, for a June 25 match against Japan.

DR Congo's qualification adds another compelling matchup to Houston’s schedule, setting up a June 17 meeting with Portugal in one of the city’s marquee early tournament games.

Soccer in the Lone Star State

File photo. The World Cup Trophy (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Expand

Dig deeper:

Sweden and DR Congo finalizing their spots gives Houston two newly confirmed group-stage matchups and locks in the final teams set to appear at NRG Stadium during the opening round.

For Sweden, Houston becomes a key stop in Group F play before the team heads to North Texas later in the tournament.

For DR Congo, the June 17 matchup against Portugal gives Houston another high-profile international fixture featuring one of the sport’s biggest stars in Cristiano Ronaldo.

What's next:

With the full Houston schedule now set and teams confirmed, local organizers can move forward with planning for transportation, fan events and matchday operations as the city prepares to welcome the world for the largest World Cup in history.