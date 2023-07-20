Expand / Collapse search

Travelers warned not to post photos of boarding pass on social media

FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A consumer alert for travelers-- Travel and Leisure reports that a single code on your boarding pass opens all sorts of doors to scammers.

Experts are sounding the alarm -- after some travelers are posting their boarding pass on social media.

Revealing the so-called "Passenger Name Record" or "PNR" code.

You could lose such things like your frequent flyer miles or worse -- your financial information.

Security experts recommend that you stop posting your boarding pass on social media.

You can avoid printing it altogether and keep it in your phone's wallet.