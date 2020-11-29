Travelers returning home after Thanksgiving holiday, Houston officials urging safety

Despite advice given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) an estimated 50-million Americans traveled for Thanksgiving.

“We are coming back to Houston,” said one traveler Sunday. “We’re all in this car right now.”

“We booked Airbnb and all of that stuff, so we could enjoy time and drinks with friends,” said a second traveler.

Over 1-million people are estimated to have passed through TSA checkpoints Sunday. This total is a roughly 50-percent decrease compared to 2019, but still one of the busiest air-travel days so far in 2020.

“We felt like we had to put it in balance,” said Michael Coe while flying home from Phoenix. “We decided to go see our friends.”

“We’re using our masks, we’re using hand sanitizer,” said Michael’s wife Carole. “I have a pair of cotton gloves that I’m going to wear.”

Throughout the last several weeks, Houston and Harris County leaders have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Cancel gatherings, large or small,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Unless, you’re with your own household.”

Over the weekend, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted his COVID-19 concerns on Twitter.

“The next 3 weeks will be critical for our City,” said Turner. “We need each other, individuals and businesses, to act responsibly: stay away from crowded spaces, parties, clubs; get tested; keep your masks on; wash your hands; don’t be selfish.”

Texas Medical Center last reported 193 new Coronavirus patients on Thursday, a roughly 50 percent increase compared to one month prior.

Local officials would like those who traveled to avoid large groups and to get tested for COVID-19 to avoid spreading the virus at work and/or school.

