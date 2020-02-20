Train crashes into dump truck stuck on railroad tracks in Spring

article

A dump truck was hit by a freight train in Spring on Thursday morning.

The accident happened at the Union Pacific Railroad’s crossing in the 24700 block of Kuykendahl Road.

The dump truck slid off the roadway to avoid hitting a car stopped at the crossing and ended up stuck on the railroad tracks. The uninsured truck driver got out of the truck and ran up the track to signal the oncoming train to stop. Unfortunately, the train was unable to do so prior to striking the dump truck.

There were no injuries and only a minor hazard from spilled fuel and battery acid, which has since been cleaned up.

