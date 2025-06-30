The Woodlands tragic accident: Teen drowns while getting basketball in park pond

The Brief Authorities say a 19-year-old drowned while trying to get a basketball out of a park pond. The tragedy happened at Wendtwoods Park Sunday night in the Woodlands area. The mother said she's devastated over the loss of her son, Ronnie Singleton III.



One family is grieving the loss of their family member after he drowned while trying to get a basketball out of a park pond.

What we know:

19-year-old Ronnie Singleton III lost his life in a devastating drowning. Harris County Constables said they were called to Wendtwoods Park around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Ronnie's mother said he was playing basketball with his little brother, friends and coworkers. A friend told first responders Ronnie had been missing in the pond for about 20 minutes after playing basketball at a court nearby.

Rescue teams rushed in and recovered his body.

Authorities say a basketball went into the water and when Ronnie tried to get it, he couldn’t swim and drowned.

Family is heartbroken over loss

What they're saying:

Ronnie's mom said the family is shattered, "He was the nucleus of our family. He kept us together, was very driven and passionate," said Rachelle Singleton, Ronnie’s mom.

Ronnie was the oldest of three boys, a former student at Klein High School. He was in the band and played basketball for Houston Knights and CME Elite.

"He loved basketball so much," said Singleton.

Ronnie also worked as an assistant manager at Shoe Palace and was one class away from becoming a realtor.

"He was dedicated to what he was doing, working five days, going to school two days a week. He was giving it his all, being a leader, and an example for my other boys," said Singleton.

Community remembers Ronnie

Ronnie's former coach for Houston Knights said she is still in shock Ronnie is actually gone.

"I coached Ronnie from his freshman year to his junior year in high school. He played on my club team, Houston Knights, always a team player, always encouraging his teammates, always working hard. He had a bright smile," said Coach Nyesha Phillips, Houston Knights.

"The death of a recent Klein High graduate is a heartbreaking loss for the Klein High and Klein ISD community. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and extend our sincerest condolences to the family during this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s privacy as they grieve this loss," said the Klein Independent School District.