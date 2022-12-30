It's been several months since a viral video showed legendary rapper Z-Ro assaulted and fellow Houston rapper Trae tha Truth, who was at the center of the beef has been charged for his involvement.

Court records show Trae tha Truth, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson, 42, has been charged with a misdemeanor for assault causing bodily injury.

This comes after a video surfaced online showing Z-Ro, whose birth name is Joseph McVey, 45, on the ground in what some describe as a defensive position, while a man is attacking him.

Z-Ro claimed in an interview with FOX 26 reporter and host of Isiah Factor Uncensored, Isiah Carey, that he was lured away from a restaurant by Trae tha Truth before he was "sucker-punched" and attacked by several people.

"It's Trae tha Truth. Yeah, he asked me to, after I was finished doing what I was doing with a fan, to come and speak to him," Z-Ro said. "So, I went over there with the intentions of speaking, and speech is not where we're going. That's not what took place, speech. So, it was a lot of, like I said, I was sucker punched and then I was jumped after the sucker punch."

WorldStar also shared video on Instagram, which appears to show rapper Trae tha Truth turning himself in to authorities.

The charge stems from an August fight outside a restaurant in the 2000 block of Jefferson Street, which was captured on video posted to TMZ’s website and YouTube. The video appears to show several men kicking and striking Z-Ro, whose real name is Joseph McVey, 45, while he was lying on the ground, according to the criminal complaint.

Z-Ro told police he had walked out of the restaurant and was taking photos with fans when Trae tha Truth approached him and asked to meet, according to the complaint. When McVey went to meet Thompson, Thompson sucker punched him, according to documents.

Several other men then jumped into the fray and they took some of McVey’s jewelry when he fell to the ground, according to documents.

