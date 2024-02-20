Expand / Collapse search

Top 3 Takeaways: Arts education helps students, navigating activism, clean water initiative by UH student

By
Published 
The Defender Network Top 3 Takeaways
FOX 26 Houston

Top 3 Takeaways: Arts education helps struggling students, navigating activism with style, clean water initiative in Tanzania by UH student

Is your student struggling in school? How arts education can help, Houston-based creative Ashley Lazarre navigates activism, academia in style, and a UH pre-med student embarks on clean water initiative in Tanzania.

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

On Tuesday, during FOX 26 News at 5 p.m., anchor Anthony Antoine sat down with Defender Network Educational Editor Laura Onyeneho to talk briefly about the partnership and its value to the community.

MORE OF THE DEFENDER NETWORK'S TOP 3 TAKEAWAYS

Each week, we will share some of the stories the Defender team is spending time digging into and break them down into the top 3 takeaways.

This week, The Defender Network and FOX 26 discussed the following stories we encourage you to examine: